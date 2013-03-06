ALLMAX introduces L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (LCLT), one of the world''s most bio-available forms of L-Carnitine supplementation.

Stimulant-Free Fat Metabolizer: L-Carnitine is essential for transporting long-chain fats into the cell (mitochondria). L-Carnitine taps into your fat supply and may provide support to burn it as fuel, resulting in increased energy. Without L-Carnitine, these fats cannot be burned for energy and are instead shunted to stored body fat.

Boost Energy, Endurance & Performance: L-Carnitine enhances performance by increasing the body''s reliance on fat for energy; this reduces depletion of muscle glycogen. By reducing muscle tissue lactic acid build-up, performance athletes using L-Carnitine can extend duration of muscular exertion before fatigue.

ALLMAX L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (LCLT) provides 120 full servings per bottle while delivering 500 mg of L-Carnitine in each serving.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.