ALLMAX introduces L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (LCLT), one of the world''s most bio-available forms of L-Carnitine supplementation.

Stimulant-Free Fat Metabolizer: L-Carnitine is essential for transporting long-chain fats into the cell (mitochondria). L-Carnitine taps into your fat supply and may provide support to burn it as fuel, resulting in increased energy. Without L-Carnitine, these fats cannot be burned for energy and are instead shunted to stored body fat.

Boost Energy, Endurance & Performance: L-Carnitine enhances performance by increasing the body''s reliance on fat for energy; this reduces depletion of muscle glycogen. By reducing muscle tissue lactic acid build-up, performance athletes using L-Carnitine can extend duration of muscular exertion before fatigue.

ALLMAX L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (LCLT) provides 120 full servings per bottle while delivering 500 mg of L-Carnitine in each serving.

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
L-Carnitine L-Tartrate , Vitamin B5 ( D-pantothenic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Magnesium Stearate , Silica , Stearic Acid and Gelatin .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

