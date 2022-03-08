The Ultimate Nutrient Delivery Agent and Universal Antioxidant

The R+ ALA version of ALA is the purest form of Alpha Lipoic Acid. R+ ALA helps the body remove sugar from the bloodstream and has an impressive ability to aid in the delivery of a wide variety of other nutrients, including creatine. Many people using R+ ALA report higher energy levels for sustained periods of time. Commercially available ALA products on the market today tend to be cheaper and consist almost entirely of the S(-) isomer of Alpha Lipoic Acid. These inferior products have significantly weaker nutrient delivery and antioxidant properties. If a label does not specify R+ ALA, it isn''t.

ALLMAX R+ ALA contains a full 125 mg of the pure biologically active R+ Isomer, the mitochondrial form found naturally in the human body.* Make the switch to purest most bio-active ALA, ALLMAX R+ ALA.