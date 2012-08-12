ALLMAX Nutrition TribX90 Pure Tribulus Terrestris
Product Details
ALLMAX Nutrition now provides you with the highest quality in 100% pure Bulgarian Species Tribulus Terrestris with TRIBX90.The source herb in TRIBX90 has been wild harvested by hand at peak season (just one specific month of the whole year!) to ensure the absolute highest levels of total concentrated alkaloids, a full 90% steroidal saponins – the purest and most concentrated active of phytochemicals! Other lesser source tribulus products on the market are most often at most 40 to 45% saponins. Experience the power of wild crafted Tribulus backed by clinical laboratory testing. You can always trust ALLMAX Nutrition to bring you the highest in quality and potency.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tribulus Terrestris ( Standardized To 90% : Saponins [ 675 Mg ] ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , Silicon Dioxide , Blue 1 , Red 40 , Titanium Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
