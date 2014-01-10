COMPLETE 2-A-DAY MULTI for MEN

VITAFORM™ has everything men need to perform at the highest level. VITAFORM gives you all the essential vitamins you need and with key nutrients in 6 functional core blends.

VITAFORM™ with the VIRAMAX™ 6-blend complex, has specific key minerals and phytonutrients designed specifically for men. In addition, VITAFORM has 300% your daily value of Vitamin C in two highly bioavailable forms, 200% Vitamin D3 and 10mg of Boron, an essential male element.

Advanced protection against rapid aging is crucial to good health. VITAFORM comes complete with POWER high-ORAC Anti-Oxidant Blend to protect against excessive Free-Radical Damage including High-Polyphenol Green Tea Extract (95% Polyphenols), Grape Seed Extract (95% Polyphenols) and Pomegranate Extract.

VITAFORM is easy. You simply take 2 tablets once a day with a meal and you’re good. One look at our label will tell you that you are getting everything you need and more! Complete and custom built for men.

Purpose: Formulated specifically for men to provide a complete, full-spectrum Vitamin, Mineral and Nutrient Complex.