ALLMAX Nutrition Vitaform™ Men's Multi-Vitamin
Product Details
COMPLETE 2-A-DAY MULTI for MEN
VITAFORM™ has everything men need to perform at the highest level. VITAFORM gives you all the essential vitamins you need and with key nutrients in 6 functional core blends.
VITAFORM™ with the VIRAMAX™ 6-blend complex, has specific key minerals and phytonutrients designed specifically for men. In addition, VITAFORM has 300% your daily value of Vitamin C in two highly bioavailable forms, 200% Vitamin D3 and 10mg of Boron, an essential male element.
Advanced protection against rapid aging is crucial to good health. VITAFORM comes complete with POWER high-ORAC Anti-Oxidant Blend to protect against excessive Free-Radical Damage including High-Polyphenol Green Tea Extract (95% Polyphenols), Grape Seed Extract (95% Polyphenols) and Pomegranate Extract.
VITAFORM is easy. You simply take 2 tablets once a day with a meal and you’re good. One look at our label will tell you that you are getting everything you need and more! Complete and custom built for men.
Purpose: Formulated specifically for men to provide a complete, full-spectrum Vitamin, Mineral and Nutrient Complex.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
2 : Power - Anti-oxidant Blend : Green Tea Extract ( 95% , Polyphenols , 45% , EGCG ) , Grape Seed Extract ( 95% , Polyphenols ) , N-acetyl Cysteine , Turmeric ( 95% , Curcuminoids ) , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , 3 : Cogniforce - Mental Focus & Support : Asian Ginseng Extract , L-Theanine , Ginkgo Biloba ( 24% , Glycosaponins/ 6% , Terpenes ) , 3 : Virimax - Male Support Complex , Zinc ( As Amino Acid Chelate & Citrate ) , Selenium ( As Sodium Selenate ) , American Ginseng Extract , Saw Palmetto , Pomegranate Extracts , Boron ( As Boron Citrate ) 5 : Multiflex - Bone & Joint Health : MSM , 150 Mg , * , Glucosamine , 75 mg , * , Chondroitin Sulfate , 6 : Electromax - Mineral & Electrolyte Matrix , Chromium ( as : Polynicotinate ) 120 Mcg , 100% , Copper ( As Amino Acid Chelate ) , 2 mg , 100% , Manganese ( As Amino Acid Chelate ) , 2 mg , 100% , Magnesium ( As Oxide ) , 150 Mg , 38% , Iodine ( As Potassium Iodide ) 150 Mcg , 100% , Molybdenum ( As Amino Acid Chelate ) , Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Silica and Film Coat ( Hypromellose , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose & Polyethylene Glycol ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
