ALLMAX ZMA™ is a powerful, all-natural dietary supplement clinically proven to increase free testosterone, total testosterone and insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1) levels and enhance muscle strength significantly greater than placebo during a strength training program. ZMA™ is a unique patent-pending formula manufactured by a proprietary process containing highly bioavailable forms of zinc and magnesium. ALLMAX ZMA™ is formulated with vitamin B6 to further enhance zinc (L-OptiZinc® - Patented) and magnesium absorption and utilization. ZMA™ is the original zinc-magnesium supplement developed by SNAC System, Inc. and the only one validated by published research.

ALLMAX Quality Guarantee: ALLMAX products are produced at a pharmaceutically licensed manufacturing facility ensuring product quality and integrity. Every ingredient added and every lot produced is independently lab tested for purity and potency ensuring consistent quality every time.