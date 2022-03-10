Natural Male Testosterone Support

TESTOFX is our researched-based, scientifically-validated 5-Stage Testosterone Amplifier. TESTOFX is a natural, clinical strength formula, complete with the full dosage of active ingredients as indicated to be effective by research. This formula addresses all of the key factors that maximize the effect and impact of testosterone in the body. • Supports Free Testosterone Production* • Helps Reduce Cortisol Levels* • Source of Antioxidants*

The quality and purity of the ingredients in this formula are truly second to none. ALLMAX has been meticulous, even borderline obsessive, in selecting the highest potency ingredients found in the best research from around the world. No proprietary blends or hidden ingredients, you know exactly what you are getting with this product. TESTOFX works with your body to optimize the production of testosterone naturally. TESTOFX is guaranteed to help your test production and better control estrogen in your body.



ASHWAGANDHA

Don’t let chronically high cortisol devastate your testosterone levels. Besides environmental factors, simply exercising can lead to increased cortisol, and for those of us that are in the gym every day, you can expect chronically higher cortisol levels. TESTOFX™ contains Sensoril® which uses a world-renowned patented form of Ashwagandha.



TESTOSURGE® FREE TEST AMPLIFICATION BLEND

The key to TESTOSURGE® is its ability to not just rapidly increase testosterone levels, but also to bring down levels of SHBG (Sex Hormone Binding Globulin) and Albumin, which bind to Testosterone in the blood stream, lock onto and deactivate it. Dropping the levels of SHBG and Albumin quickly free up a large amount of Testosterone that can now be "bioactive". TESTOSURGE® is comprised of a highly specialized form of Fenugreek extract. It has been shown to increase testosterone levels naturally in just 12 hours!