Hover to Zoom
Allrecipes Ice Cream Scoop
1 ctUPC: 0002413143131
Purchase Options
Product Details
Use this official AllRecipes Ice Cream Scoop, available exclusively from Kroger, to dole out perfectly sized portions of ice cream and for melons and cookie dough.
- Essential kitchen tool
- Scoop ice cream, sorbet, melon, dough, or meatballs
- Exclusively from Kroger
- Cook with confidence using exclusive products specially designed for AllRecipes
- Made from durable cast aluminum
- Designed to scoop with minimum effort