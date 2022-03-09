Use this official AllRecipes Ice Cream Scoop, available exclusively from Kroger, to dole out perfectly sized portions of ice cream and for melons and cookie dough.

Essential kitchen tool

Scoop ice cream, sorbet, melon, dough, or meatballs

Exclusively from Kroger

Cook with confidence using exclusive products specially designed for AllRecipes

Made from durable cast aluminum

Designed to scoop with minimum effort