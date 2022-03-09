Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Breadcrumb
Home
Kitchen & Dining
Kitchen Tools & Gadgets
Allrecipes Lasagna Server
Hover to Zoom
Allrecipes Lasagna Server
1 ct
UPC: 0002413143167
Purchase Options
Pickup
Unavailable
Delivery
Unavailable
Ship
$
9
.
00
Sign In to Add
Product Details
Dishwasher safe
Perfect for serving Lasagna and other entrees
Nylon head is heat resistant to 400 degrees F
An essential tool for the kitchen
Product Reviews