Allrecipes Snap Together Mats Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Allrecipes Snap Together Mats

3 pkUPC: 0004590812654
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Won't dull knives
  • Lightweight, non-absorbent
  • Mats snap together for easy storage
  • Lifetime limited warranty
  • Dishwasher Safe and BPA Free