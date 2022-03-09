Hover to Zoom
Allrecipes Stainless Steel Cookie Dough Scoop
1 ctUPC: 0002413143116
Product Details
- Comfortable ergonomic handle
- Cook with confidence using exclusive products specially designed for Allrecipes.
- Use to scoop ice cream, sorbet, melon, dough, or meatballs
- Easy-squeeze spring release mechanism
- Essential kitchen tool
- Use this official Allrecipes Cookie Dough Scoop, available exclusively from Kroger, to dole out perfect sized portions of dough for uniform cookies.
- Exclusively from Kroger