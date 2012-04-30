Hover to Zoom
Almondina Biscuits Original Almond
4 ozUPC: 0072232500000
Purchase Options
Product Details
- All Natural
- No Added Fat or Salt
- No Cholesterol
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories99
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium8mg
Total Carbohydrate16g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar7g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almonds , Flour ( Wheat Flour , Barley Malted Flour ) , Cane Sugar , Eggs Whites , Raisins , Flavors Natural
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More