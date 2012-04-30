Nutrition Facts

5.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 99

% Daily value*

Total Fat 3g 5% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 8mg

Total Carbohydrate 16g 5% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 7g

Protein 2g