Aloha Organic Chocolate Fudge Brownie Protein Bars Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Aloha Organic Chocolate Fudge Brownie Protein Bars Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Aloha Organic Chocolate Fudge Brownie Protein Bars Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Aloha Organic Chocolate Fudge Brownie Protein Bars Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Aloha Organic Chocolate Fudge Brownie Protein Bars

12 ct / 1.98 ozUPC: 0084209610088
Purchase Options

Product Details

Ingredients with a purpose

  • 14 grams of plant-based protein
  • Organic
  • Whole food
  • 100% real food
  • Good source of iron
  • Non-GMO
  • Gluten, dairy, and soy free
  • Vegan
  • Nothing artificial
  • No stevia

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat3.5g18%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate25g8%
Dietary Fiber11g44%
Sugar4g
Protein14g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein Blend , * ( Brown Rice Protein , * , Pumpkin Seed Protein , * ) , Tapioca Fiber , * , Cashew Butter , * ( Dry Roasted Cashews , * , Sunflower Oil , * ) , Dark Chocolate , * ( Chocolate , * , Cane Sugar , * , Cocoa Butter , * ) , Vegetable Glycerin , * , Cocoa Powder , * , Sunflower Butter , * , Cocoa Extract , * , Sunflower Lecithin , *

Allergen Info
Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More