Ingredients

Protein Blend , * ( Brown Rice Protein , * , Pumpkin Seed Protein , * ) , Tapioca Fiber , * , Cashew Butter , * ( Dry Roasted Cashews , * , Sunflower Oil , * ) , Dark Chocolate , * ( Chocolate , * , Cane Sugar , * , Cocoa Butter , * ) , Vegetable Glycerin , * , Cocoa Powder , * , Sunflower Butter , * , Cocoa Extract , * , Sunflower Lecithin , *

Allergen Info

Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

