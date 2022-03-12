Aloha Organic Chocolate Protein Powder Perspective: front
Aloha Organic Chocolate Protein Powder Perspective: back
Aloha Organic Chocolate Protein Powder Perspective: left
Aloha Organic Chocolate Protein Powder Perspective: right
Aloha Organic Chocolate Protein Powder

19 ozUPC: 0084209610064
Product Details

This proprietary protein blend is made from peas, pumpkin seeds, and hemp seeds. With 11 real ingredients, it's full of everything your body needs and free of everything it doesn't (lactose, artificial sweeteners, colors, preservatives).

  • 200 mg Omega-3
  • 8 g of Plant-Based Protein
  • Excellent Source of Iron & Magnesium
  • USDA Organic • Non-GMO
  • Gluten-Free • Vegan
  • Dairy-Free • Nothing Artificial
  • Soy-Free • No Stevia
  • Plant-Based Protein
  • Free of Stevia, Soy, and Dairy
  • 18 g Protein • 12 Real Ingredients • 4 g Sugar
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g7%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar4g
Protein18g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Pea Protein , Organic Pumpkin Seed Protein , Organic Hemp Seed Protein , Organic Fair-trade , Cacao , Organic Coconut Water , Organic Coconut Sugar , Organic Vanilla Bean , Organic Madagascar Cinnamon , Organic Sunflower Lecithin , Xanthan Gum , Himalayan Pink Salt , Monk Fruit Extract .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ...