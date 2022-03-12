Aloha Organic Chocolate Protein Powder
Product Details
This proprietary protein blend is made from peas, pumpkin seeds, and hemp seeds. With 11 real ingredients, it's full of everything your body needs and free of everything it doesn't (lactose, artificial sweeteners, colors, preservatives).
- 200 mg Omega-3
- 8 g of Plant-Based Protein
- Excellent Source of Iron & Magnesium
- USDA Organic • Non-GMO
- Gluten-Free • Vegan
- Dairy-Free • Nothing Artificial
- Soy-Free • No Stevia
- Plant-Based Protein
- Free of Stevia, Soy, and Dairy
- 18 g Protein • 12 Real Ingredients • 4 g Sugar
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Pea Protein , Organic Pumpkin Seed Protein , Organic Hemp Seed Protein , Organic Fair-trade , Cacao , Organic Coconut Water , Organic Coconut Sugar , Organic Vanilla Bean , Organic Madagascar Cinnamon , Organic Sunflower Lecithin , Xanthan Gum , Himalayan Pink Salt , Monk Fruit Extract .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
