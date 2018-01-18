Hover to Zoom
Aloha Organic Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Bars
12 ct / 1.98 ozUPC: 0084209610087
Product Details
Ingredients with a purpose
- 14 grams of plant-based protein
- Organic
- Whole food
- 100% real food
- Good source of iron
- Non-GMO
- Gluten, dairy, and soy free
- Vegan
- Nothing artificial
- No stevia
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar13g
Protein14g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peanuts , Tapioca Syrup , Protein Blend ( Pumpkin Seed Protein , Pea Protein ) , Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips ( Cane Sugar , Chocolate , Cacao Butter , Vanilla Extract ) , Pumpkin Seeds , Date Paste , Peanut Oil , Pea Protein Crisp ( Pea Protein , Rice Flour ) , Sea Salt , Sunflower Lecithin , Vanilla Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
