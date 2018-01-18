Aloha Organic Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Bars Perspective: front
Aloha Organic Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Bars Perspective: left
Aloha Organic Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Bars Perspective: right
Aloha Organic Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Bars

12 ct / 1.98 ozUPC: 0084209610087
Product Details

Ingredients with a purpose

  • 14 grams of plant-based protein
  • Organic
  • Whole food
  • 100% real food
  • Good source of iron
  • Non-GMO
  • Gluten, dairy, and soy free
  • Vegan
  • Nothing artificial
  • No stevia

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar13g
Protein14g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peanuts , Tapioca Syrup , Protein Blend ( Pumpkin Seed Protein , Pea Protein ) , Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips ( Cane Sugar , Chocolate , Cacao Butter , Vanilla Extract ) , Pumpkin Seeds , Date Paste , Peanut Oil , Pea Protein Crisp ( Pea Protein , Rice Flour ) , Sea Salt , Sunflower Lecithin , Vanilla Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible