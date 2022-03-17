Ingredients

COCONUT MILK (WATER, COCONUT CREAM*), PROTEIN BLEND* (PEA PROTEIN*, BROWN RICE PROTEIN*), COCONUT SUGAR*, ACACIA FIBER*, COCONUT WATER*, VANILLA EXTRACT*, NATURAL FLAVOR, POTASSIUM CITRATE, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN*, GELLAN GUM, MONK FRUIT EXTRACT*, MEDIUM CHAIN TRIGLYCERIDES (MCT) FROM COCONUT OIL* *ORGANIC

Allergen Info

Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

