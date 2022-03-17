Aloha Organic Plant Based Vanilla Protein Shake
Product Details
ALOHA’s new protein drinks are ready to bring you delicious, plant-based nutrition on the go. ALOHA protein drinks use simple, organic ingredients that are naturally packed with the tools your body needs to do its best. Each bottle delivers 20g of clean, plant-based protein with only 5g of natural sweetness from organic monk fruit and organic coconut sugar. You should never have to sacrifice great taste for great nutrition. Each of our irresistible flavors are crafted with whole-food ingredients that are delicious. Our organic, plant-based Coconut protein drink is crafted with real, organic coconut cream, organic coconut water, and organic coconut sugar. At ALOHA, we know that what you eat and how you feel are intimately connected. And when you’re looking for a thoughtful, healthy option to take on the go, you need a simple solution. So we use a short list of thoughtfully sourced ingredients that deliver balanced nutrition and steady energy. Each ALOHA protein drink also contains electrolytes to replenish, prebiotics for improved gut health, and MCT Oil from coconut for natural energy and endurance. Enjoy a tasty, nutritious snack without hesitation.
USDA ORGANIC, VEGAN, PLANT BASED
- 20 GRAMS OF CLEAN, ORGANIC PLANT-BASED PROTEIN, 3g of fiber, Organic MCT Oil from Coconut for natural energy endurance
- SERIOUSLY GREAT TASTING ORGANIC PLANT BASED PROTEIN SHAKES! Vegan, Paleo friendly, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Low Carb, Low Sugar, No Sugar Alcohols, Dairy-Free (Lactose-Free), Non-GMO, No Stevia
- COCONUT MILK BASED with ELECTROLYTES to replenish, PREBIOTICS for improved gut health and Organic MCT OIL from Coconut for natural energy and endurance
- GREAT FOR VEGETARIANS, VEGANS, CELIACS AND PALEO FRIENDLY DIETS. Makes a simple breakfast on the go, snack, meal replacement or quick, healthy energy boost. Use pre workout or after workouts or exercise to refuel your body.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
COCONUT MILK (WATER, COCONUT CREAM*), PROTEIN BLEND* (PEA PROTEIN*, BROWN RICE PROTEIN*), COCONUT SUGAR*, ACACIA FIBER*, COCONUT WATER*, VANILLA EXTRACT*, NATURAL FLAVOR, POTASSIUM CITRATE, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN*, GELLAN GUM, MONK FRUIT EXTRACT*, MEDIUM CHAIN TRIGLYCERIDES (MCT) FROM COCONUT OIL* *ORGANIC
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More