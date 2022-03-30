Hover to Zoom
Alouette® Garlic & Herbs Soft Spreadable Cheese
12 ozUPC: 0007144821805
Product Details
Alouette® Spreadable Cheeses, made with rBST Free, 100% Grade A milk and cream and the freshest ingredients picked at the peak of ripeness, bring a flavorful touch to simple snacks, delicious recipes, and great entertaining.
- Goes great with bacon
- Try it with apricot on a pita chip
- It's delightful with dijon
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
78.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size3 Tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g0%
Protein2g0%
Calcium0mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg6%
Vitamin C0mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
PASTEURIZED CULTURED MILK AND CREAM, GARLIC, SPICES, SALT, GUAR GUM, SORBIC ACID (TO MAINTAIN FRESHNESS), CAROB BEAN GUM
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
