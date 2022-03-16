Ingredients

Crust: (Enriched Unbleached Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Water, Organic Vegetable Shortening [Mechanically Pressed Organic Palm Oil], Vegetable Oil [Vegetable Oil Blend {Palm Fruit, Canola, and Olive Oils}, Water, Salt, Natural Flavor, Sunflower Lecithin, Lactic Acid [To Preserve Freshness], Annatto Extract [Color]], Sugar, Sea Salt, Baking Powder [Cornstarch, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate]).Beef Style Pieces: (Filtered Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Onions, Structured Vegetable Protein [Isolated Soy Protein, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Seasoning [Sea Salt Blend [Potassium Chloride, Sea Salt]. Tapioca Dextrin, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Dehydrated Onion, Grill Flavor [from Sunflower Oil] Cane Syrup, Spices, Celery Seed, Dehydrated Red and Green Bell Peppers, Salt, Tomato Powder, Molasses, Spice Extractive, Citric Acid], Isolated Soy Protein, Soybean Oil, Wheat Gluten, Soy Sauce [Water, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol, Wheat], Methylcellulose, Yeast Extract, Malt Extract, Seasoning [Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors]).Sauce: (Vegetable Broth [Water, Celery, Carrot, Onion, Mushroom Juice Concentrate, Garlic, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Salt, Organic Maltodextrin, Canola Oil, Corn Starch, Natural Flavors], Soy Sauce [Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt], Dehydrated Potato, Natural Smoked Flavor, Onion Powder, Spices, Xanthan Gum).Vegan Cheese: (Filtered Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Corn and Potato Starches, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Dried Green and Red Dried Peppers, Cayenne Pepper, Natural Flavor [Plant Sources]. Wheat Maltodextrin, Cobalamin [Vitamin B12]. Beta Carotene [Color]).Vegan Eggless Glaze: (Water, Vegetable Proteins, Vegetable Oil, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Starch)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

