Hover to Zoom
Alpine Corp BVF185 Blue & Purple Hanging Metal Wind Spinner Decor
1UPC: 0082155967878
Purchase Options
Product Details
Decorate your outdoor display with eye-catching designs like this blue and purple wind spinner. This decor features curved swirls with bright blue and purple colors that add a highly attractive view to your home and garden. It comes with a shepherd's hook for easy and hassle-free installation. Use several of these lined up on your driveway or front walkway to make your visitors feel welcome or find a great hanging spot on your patio and watch as it beautifully spins with the wind.Features. Blue & Purple Hanging Metal Wind Spinner Decor. Weather-resistant. Beautifully crafted they will make a perfect addition to any patio or deckSpecifications. Color: Blue & Purple. Weight: 16.41 lbs