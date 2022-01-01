Make your lawn and garden blossom in greater fashion this festive Spring season with creative and colorful decors. This stake features a bejeweled metal windmill design painted with an array of vibrant colors, making it a highly attractive piece of art. Plant this stake alongside your pathways, open spaces, or adjacent to your garden plant life for an eye-popping outdoor display.

. Colorful Kinetic Wind Spinner Garden Stake with Gems. Weather-resistant. Beautifully crafted they will make a perfect addition to any patio or deck18.98 lbs