Fill your home with vibrant accent decors and give a layer of refreshing decors to your outdoor garden landscape. This hanging decor features a multi-colored metallic wind spinner with a double helix design. It's made durable and weather-resistant and spins as the wind blows by. It comes with a shepherd stake for an easier alternative to displaying this illustrious piece of art.

