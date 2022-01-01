Hover to Zoom
Alpine Corp BVF236 Multi Color Metal Wind Spinner with Shepherds Hook
1UPC: 0082155968390
Purchase Options
Product Details
Fill your home with vibrant accent decors and give a layer of refreshing decors to your outdoor garden landscape. This hanging decor features a multi-colored metallic wind spinner with a double helix design. It's made durable and weather-resistant and spins as the wind blows by. It comes with a shepherd stake for an easier alternative to displaying this illustrious piece of art.Features. Multi Color Metal Wind Spinner with Shepherds Hook. Weather-resistant. Beautifully crafted they will make a perfect addition to any patio or deckSpecifications. Weight: 13.16 lbs