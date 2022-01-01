Solar Flower Wind Chime with LED Light

Listen to the delightful sound of the wind gusting through and add a subtle ring to it with this amusing floral wind chimes. It features a half-dozen flowers cleverly designed as wind chimes and comes with solar-powered color-changing LED lights that last up to 8 hours on one full charge. Illuminate your evenings with ambient glowing lights accompanied by the soothing sound of these chimes.

4.64 lbs