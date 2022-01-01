Mesmerize your windy yard and garden to life with creative and decorative decors. This dual windmill features radiant green and orange colors that create a stunning floral design with a curved fan-like spinner. It's made mostly out of metal which gives it a beautiful robust feel and resistance to harsh weather conditions. Watch as it spins when the wind blows by, creating a unique scenery for your outdoor display.

. Dual Action Floral Green & Orange Kinetic Wind Spinner Stake. Weather-resistant. Beautifully crafted they will make a perfect addition to any patio or deckGreen & Orange.4.79 lbs