Simplicity defines the Alsace pattern by . It is versatile and would go well for both casual and formal dining occasions. With 18/0 stainless steel protecting the flatware against corrosion Alsace is well made and durable. This flatware is sure to last and will make an excellent addition to your table. Set Includes: Cheese knife Citrus fork Buffet server Mini sauce ladle Tart Cake Server Features: Versatile design. 18/0 Stainless steel. Dishwasher safe.