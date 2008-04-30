Alta Health Magnesium Chloride Tablets
Product Details
Magnesium is an essential nutrient that is inadequate in many American diets. Research has shown that magnesium is important in production of energy, and in the function and integrity of muscles, nerves, kidneys, bones, heart and arteries.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Magnesium Chloride , Magnesium . Other Ingredients : Silicon Dioxide , Dicalcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Starch
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More