Alta Langha Robiola Bosina Cheese
1 lbUPC: 0029647970000
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium110mg4.58%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Protein5g
Calcium150mg15%
Iron0.18mg1%
Vitamin A950Number of International Units19%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Cow Milk, Pasteurized Sheep Milk, Pasteurized Cream, Salt, Rennet, Cultures
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
