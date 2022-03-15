Alter Eco Crisp Mint Superdark Organic Chocolate Bar Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Alter Eco Crisp Mint Superdark Organic Chocolate Bar

2.65 ozUPC: 0081767001168
Purchase Options

Product Details

Chocolate and mint have never been so mouth-watering. The recipe is simple: our deepest dark, silky-smooth, 90% cacao is contrasted with a refreshing hint of peppermint crisp and a mellowing touch of Madagascar bourbon vanilla bean. The difference is in the details: expert Swiss chocolatiers, the finest organic ingredients, and a rainforest that stays a little cooler with every bar.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4sections (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar5g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron2.7mg15%
Potassium190mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
*Organic Cacao Beans, *Organic Cocoa Butter, *Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Peppermint Crunch (*Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Organic Peppermint Oil, *Organic Cocoa Powder), *Organic Vanilla Beans.*Fair Trade Certified Tm

Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More