Alter Eco Crisp Mint Superdark Organic Chocolate Bar
Product Details
Chocolate and mint have never been so mouth-watering. The recipe is simple: our deepest dark, silky-smooth, 90% cacao is contrasted with a refreshing hint of peppermint crisp and a mellowing touch of Madagascar bourbon vanilla bean. The difference is in the details: expert Swiss chocolatiers, the finest organic ingredients, and a rainforest that stays a little cooler with every bar.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
*Organic Cacao Beans, *Organic Cocoa Butter, *Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Peppermint Crunch (*Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Organic Peppermint Oil, *Organic Cocoa Powder), *Organic Vanilla Beans.*Fair Trade Certified Tm
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More