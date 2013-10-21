Alter Eco chocolate is a delicious indulgence that makes an extra-ordinary journey to offer you a taste of Ecuador. Plucked from organic trees near the Ecuadorian coast, our cacao beans are fermented, dried and brought to Switzerland, where they are meticulously roasted and conched into some of the world’s finest cocoa products. Our expert chocolatiers use unique flavor combinations, quality organic ingredients and an artisan’s touch to craft these award-winning, habit-forming bars.



**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**