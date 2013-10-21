Alter Eco Dark Quinoa Chocolate Bar Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Alter Eco Dark Quinoa Chocolate Bar

2.82 OzUPC: 0081767001010
Purchase Options

Product Details

Alter Eco chocolate is a delicious indulgence that makes an extra-ordinary journey to offer you a taste of Ecuador. Plucked from organic trees near the Ecuadorian coast, our cacao beans are fermented, dried and brought to Switzerland, where they are meticulously roasted and conched into some of the world’s finest cocoa products. Our expert chocolatiers use unique flavor combinations, quality organic ingredients and an artisan’s touch to craft these award-winning, habit-forming bars.


**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4sections (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar11g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron3.3mg20%
Potassium150mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
*Organic Cacao Beans, *Organic Raw Cane Sugar, *Organic Cocoa Butter, Quinoa-rice Crisps (*Organic Quinoa, *Organic Rice, *Organic Raw Cane Sugar), *Organic Vanilla Beans.*Fair Trade Certified [] by Fair Trade USA, Total 100% Fair Trade Ingredients

Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More