4.2 ozUPC: 0081767001032
These truffles are as organic, fair trade, gluten free, and non-GMO as it gets. And the amazing silky, melty texture inside comes form pure organic coconut oil - a sustainable alternative to palm kernel oil. We believe the old cliché is actually true: we are what we eat. So let's all be mindfully delicious.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3pieces (36 g)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat19g29.23%
Saturated Fat13g65%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar12g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
*Organic Raw Cane Sugar, *Organic Cacao Beans, *Organic Coconut Oil, *Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Whole Milk, *Organic Vanilla Beans, Natural Flavors.*Fair Trade Certified Tm by Fair Trade USA, Total 96.6% Fair Trade Ingredients

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
