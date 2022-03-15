Alter Eco Organic Classic Dark Chocolate Truffles
Product Details
These truffles are as organic, fair trade, gluten free, and non-GMO as it gets. And the amazing silky, melty texture inside comes form pure organic coconut oil - a sustainable alternative to palm kernel oil. We believe the old cliché is actually true: we are what we eat. So let's all be mindfully delicious.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
*Organic Raw Cane Sugar, *Organic Cacao Beans, *Organic Coconut Oil, *Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Whole Milk, *Organic Vanilla Beans, Natural Flavors.*Fair Trade Certified Tm by Fair Trade USA, Total 96.6% Fair Trade Ingredients
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More