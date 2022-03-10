Alter Eco® Organic Dark Chcoclate Almond Butter Bombs
Product Details
Almond Butter Fans: this one's for you! Indulgent Ecuadorian chocolate surrounding bold & smooth almond butter make for a dessert lover's dream. Clean Ingredients, homemade taste.
- Keto
- Organic
- Fair Trade
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
*Organic cacao beans, *organic cocoa butter, organic almond butter, *organic agave fiber, *organic coconut oil, *organic raw cane sugar, organic butterfat, natural flavor, *organic vanilla beans.
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More