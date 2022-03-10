Alter Eco® Organic Dark Chcoclate Almond Butter Bombs Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Alter Eco® Organic Dark Chcoclate Almond Butter Bombs

9 ct / 0.4 ozUPC: 0081767001213
Purchase Options

Product Details

Almond Butter Fans: this one's for you! Indulgent Ecuadorian chocolate surrounding bold & smooth almond butter make for a dessert lover's dream. Clean Ingredients, homemade taste.

  • Keto
  • Organic
  • Fair Trade

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.5 About servings per container
Serving size2 pieces (24 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber4g14%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
*Organic cacao beans, *organic cocoa butter, organic almond butter, *organic agave fiber, *organic coconut oil, *organic raw cane sugar, organic butterfat, natural flavor, *organic vanilla beans.

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More