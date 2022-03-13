Alter Eco® Organic Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Butter Bombs Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Alter Eco® Organic Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Butter Bombs

9 ct / 0.4 ozUPC: 0081767001215
Purchase Options

Product Details

Dark chocolate and real hazelnuts come together for a clean, indulgent treat that is reminiscent of your favorite hazelnut spread. Clean Ingredients, homemade taste.

  • Keto
  • Organic
  • Fair Trade

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.5 About servings per container
Serving size2 pieces (24 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber4g14%
Sugar3g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
*Organic cacao beans, *organic cocoa butter, organic hazelnut butter, *organic agave fiber, *organic coconut oil, *organic raw cane sugar, organic butterfat, natural flavor, *organic vanilla beans.

Allergen Info
Contains Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More