Alter Eco® Organic Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Butter Bombs
Product Details
Dark chocolate and real hazelnuts come together for a clean, indulgent treat that is reminiscent of your favorite hazelnut spread. Clean Ingredients, homemade taste.
- Keto
- Organic
- Fair Trade
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
*Organic cacao beans, *organic cocoa butter, organic hazelnut butter, *organic agave fiber, *organic coconut oil, *organic raw cane sugar, organic butterfat, natural flavor, *organic vanilla beans.
Allergen Info
Contains Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.
Disclaimer
