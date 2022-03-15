Alter Eco Organic Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Truffles
Product Details
This truffle delivers an addictive twist. Malty Ecuadorian cacao and nourishing coconut oil are stirred with a sprinkling of Fleur de Sel de Guérande for a creamy, deep caramel bite.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
*Organic Raw Cane Sugar, *Organic Cacao Beans, *Organic Cocoa Butter, *Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Whole Milk, Caramel Powder (*Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Organic Whole Milk), Natural Flavor, Sea Salt (Fleur De Sel), *Organic Vanilla Beans.*Fair Trade Certified Tm by Fair Trade USA, Total 92.8% Fair Trade Ingredients.Cocoa: 58% Minimum
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
