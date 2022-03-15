Ingredients

*Organic Raw Cane Sugar, *Organic Cacao Beans, *Organic Cocoa Butter, *Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Whole Milk, Caramel Powder (*Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Organic Whole Milk), Natural Flavor, Sea Salt (Fleur De Sel), *Organic Vanilla Beans.*Fair Trade Certified Tm by Fair Trade USA, Total 92.8% Fair Trade Ingredients.Cocoa: 58% Minimum

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More