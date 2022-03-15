Alter Eco Organic Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Truffles Perspective: front
Alter Eco Organic Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Truffles
Alter Eco Organic Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Truffles
Alter Eco Organic Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Truffles

4.2 ozUPC: 0081767001058
This truffle delivers an addictive twist. Malty Ecuadorian cacao and nourishing coconut oil are stirred with a sprinkling of Fleur de Sel de Guérande for a creamy, deep caramel bite.

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
Serving size3pieces (36 g)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g27.69%
Saturated Fat13g65%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2.08%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar13g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

*Organic Raw Cane Sugar, *Organic Cacao Beans, *Organic Cocoa Butter, *Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Whole Milk, Caramel Powder (*Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Organic Whole Milk), Natural Flavor, Sea Salt (Fleur De Sel), *Organic Vanilla Beans.*Fair Trade Certified Tm by Fair Trade USA, Total 92.8% Fair Trade Ingredients.Cocoa: 58% Minimum

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.