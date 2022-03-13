Alter Eco Organic Dark Salted Brown Butter Chocolate Bar
Product Details
Alter Eco Dark Salted Brown Butter bars prove the saying that everything is better with butter. Heirloom cows contribute their lush grass-fed milk to be churned, browned, and stirred into the malty depths of our signature Ecuadorian cacao. Our master chocolatiers complete the taste spectrum with a sprinkling of exquisite fleur de sel de Guérande for a salty-sweet, luxuriously smooth bite.
- Organic Fair Trade
- Non-GMO
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
*Organic Cacao Beans, *Organic Raw Cane Sugar, *Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Butterfat, Sea Salt (Fleur De Sel), Natural Flavor.*Fair Trade Certified Tm by Fair Trade USA, Total 94.5% Fair Trade Ingredients
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More