Alter Eco Dark Salted Brown Butter bars prove the saying that everything is better with butter. Heirloom cows contribute their lush grass-fed milk to be churned, browned, and stirred into the malty depths of our signature Ecuadorian cacao. Our master chocolatiers complete the taste spectrum with a sprinkling of exquisite fleur de sel de Guérande for a salty-sweet, luxuriously smooth bite.

Organic Fair Trade

Non-GMO

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**