Alter Eco Organic Dark Salted Brown Butter Chocolate Bar

2.8 ozUPC: 0081767001049
Alter Eco Dark Salted Brown Butter bars prove the saying that everything is better with butter. Heirloom cows contribute their lush grass-fed milk to be churned, browned, and stirred into the malty depths of our signature Ecuadorian cacao. Our master chocolatiers complete the taste spectrum with a sprinkling of exquisite fleur de sel de Guérande for a salty-sweet, luxuriously smooth bite.

  • Organic Fair Trade
  • Non-GMO

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4sections (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat9g45%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar8g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron3mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

*Organic Cacao Beans, *Organic Raw Cane Sugar, *Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Butterfat, Sea Salt (Fleur De Sel), Natural Flavor.*Fair Trade Certified Tm by Fair Trade USA, Total 94.5% Fair Trade Ingredients

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

