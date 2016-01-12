Alter Eco Organic Deep Dark Salted Burnt Caramel Chocolate Bar Perspective: front
Alter Eco Organic Deep Dark Salted Burnt Caramel Chocolate Bar

2.82 ozUPC: 0081767001050
Our raw cane sugar, lush organic cream, and pastured butter are simmered to the brink of burnt for a masterful caramel crunch. Our Swiss chocolate maker drowns this golden alchemy in deep, dark Ecuadorian chocolate, and then adds a sprinkle of coveted fleur de sel de Guérande for a mouth-watering good measure. Each malty-sweet crunch is deeply satisfying--and nearly impossible to resist.

  • Organic Fair Trade
  • Non-GMO

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4sections (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2.39%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar10g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron2.4mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
*Organic Cacao Beans, *Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Salted Caramel Granulates (*Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Glucose Syrup, Organic Cream, Organic Butter, Water, Sea Salt (Fleur De Sel)), *Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Butterfat, Sea Salt (Fleur De Sel), Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
