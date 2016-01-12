Alter Eco Organic Deep Dark Salted Burnt Caramel Chocolate Bar
Product Details
Our raw cane sugar, lush organic cream, and pastured butter are simmered to the brink of burnt for a masterful caramel crunch. Our Swiss chocolate maker drowns this golden alchemy in deep, dark Ecuadorian chocolate, and then adds a sprinkle of coveted fleur de sel de Guérande for a mouth-watering good measure. Each malty-sweet crunch is deeply satisfying--and nearly impossible to resist.
- Organic Fair Trade
- Non-GMO
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
*Organic Cacao Beans, *Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Salted Caramel Granulates (*Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Glucose Syrup, Organic Cream, Organic Butter, Water, Sea Salt (Fleur De Sel)), *Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Butterfat, Sea Salt (Fleur De Sel), Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More