Alter Eco Organic Rainbow Heirloom Quinoa
There's only one "quinoa real," or royal quinoa, and it's grown on Bolivia's arid, volcanic Salar De Uyuni salt flat. Revered by ancient Incas as "chisaya mama" (chee-sa-waya ma-ma) or "mother grain," this heirloom nutrition source is fluffier, nuttier, and without the bitterness so common to lesser grades. Just one spoonful, and you'll see why it should be the only quinoa that graces your plate.
Ingredients
100% Organic White Quinoa*, 100% Organic Red Quinoa*, 100% Organic Black Quinoa* *Fair Trade Certified According To the Fair For Life Standard
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
