Alter Eco Organic Rainbow Heirloom Quinoa

12 ozUPC: 0081767001079
There's only one "quinoa real," or royal quinoa, and it's grown on Bolivia's arid, volcanic Salar De Uyuni salt flat. Revered by ancient Incas as "chisaya mama" (chee-sa-waya ma-ma) or "mother grain," this heirloom nutrition source is fluffier, nuttier, and without the bitterness so common to lesser grades. Just one spoonful, and you'll see why it should be the only quinoa that graces your plate.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.9mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
100% Organic White Quinoa*, 100% Organic Red Quinoa*, 100% Organic Black Quinoa* *Fair Trade Certified According To the Fair For Life Standard

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
