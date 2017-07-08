There's only one "quinoa real," or royal quinoa, and it's grown on Bolivia's arid, volcanic Salar De Uyuni salt flat. Revered by ancient Incas as "chisaya mama" (chee-sa-waya ma-ma) or "mother grain," this heirloom nutrition source is fluffier, nuttier, and without the bitterness so common to lesser grades. Just one spoonful, and you'll see why it should be the only quinoa that graces your plate.