Enlightened chocolate is good for the soul. And even better when it's made with good, clean, nourishing stuff. This bar is as organic, fair trade, vegan, gluten free, and non-GMO as it gets. We believe the old cliche is actually true: we are what we eat. So let's all be mindfully delicious. At 90% cacao, this deepest of blends unites the malty intensity of Ecuadorian cacao with the robust fruitiness of its Dominican cousin. Expert swiss conching and a touch of Madagascar vanilla makes sure you don't miss the sugar, guarantee a smooth, creamy bite, while all that cacao offers the health conscious some melt-in-your-mouth benefits.

  • 3g sugar per serving
  • 90% cocoa
  • Carbon neutral product
  • Cocoa: 90% minimum.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
2.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size5 sections
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat23g35%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Protein3g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
*ORGANIC CACAO BEANS, *ORGANIC COCOA BUTTER, *ORGANIC RAW CANE SUGAR, *ORGANIC VANILLA BEANS.

Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
