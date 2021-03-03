Alter Eco Organic Super Blackout Chocolate Bar
Product Details
Enlightened chocolate is good for the soul. And even better when it's made with good, clean, nourishing stuff. This bar is as organic, fair trade, vegan, gluten free, and non-GMO as it gets. We believe the old cliche is actually true: we are what we eat. So let's all be mindfully delicious. At 90% cacao, this deepest of blends unites the malty intensity of Ecuadorian cacao with the robust fruitiness of its Dominican cousin. Expert swiss conching and a touch of Madagascar vanilla makes sure you don't miss the sugar, guarantee a smooth, creamy bite, while all that cacao offers the health conscious some melt-in-your-mouth benefits.
- 3g sugar per serving
- 90% cocoa
- Carbon neutral product
- Cocoa: 90% minimum.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
*ORGANIC CACAO BEANS, *ORGANIC COCOA BUTTER, *ORGANIC RAW CANE SUGAR, *ORGANIC VANILLA BEANS.
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More