AlternaSweets Classic Tomato Ketchup
13.5 ozUPC: 0068014052785
Product Details
AlternataSweets Classic Tomato Ketchup blends vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh ground spices, and pure stevia to create a perfect balance of sweet and tangy. This classic ketchup has a robust taste that whole family is sure to love.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
24.0 servings per container
Serving size(16 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate2g
Sugar1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomato Paste, Water, White Distiled Vinegar, Non GMO, Erythritol, Sea Salt, Onions, Spices,Paprica, Stevia Extract, Garlic
