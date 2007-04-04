Hover to Zoom
Alvera Aloe Unscented Roll-On Deodorant
3 fl ozUPC: 0007743533550
Product Details
This all-natural, all-vegetable deodorant formula is designed to keep you dry and odor-free throughout the entire day. This unique lotion formula conditions your skin as it works to provide a safe and non-irritating, yet effective, alternative to chemical deodorants.
- All Natural
- Guaranteed to Contain No Animal Ingredients, Alcohol, Dyes, Artificial Preservatives, or Bactericides