Always® Anti-Bunch Xtra Protection Long Panty Liners
40 ctUPC: 0003700045581
Located in AISLE 19
Looking for all-day freshness no matter how you move? Always® Anti-Bunch Xtra Protection Daily Liners Long are designed to give you reliable protection with Anti-Bunch Technology. These pantiliners are 5X drier than Always® Thin and feature a dual layer design to quickly absorb and lock away leaks to keep you feeling clean for up to 10 hours. Plus, the Edge-2-Edge adhesive helps hold the liner in place.
- Anti-Bunchliners give you comfortable protection without bunching up
- Five times drier than Always® Thin
- Dual layer design to quickly absorb and lock away leaks
- Find your best fit with the Always® Liners Fit sizing chart