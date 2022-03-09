Who said women should have only one style of bladder leaks underwear?

Always Discreet Boutique Underwear Size L comes in a rosy color with a high-rise design that feels like real underwear. Get up to 100% leak protection thanks to the RapidDry core which helps lock away leaks and odors in seconds to keep you instantly dry. Always Discreet Boutique Underwear has a curve-hugging design and smooth fabric that contours to your natural shape. Its flexible core provides almost no bunching between your legs so you can stay comfortable. The lightly scented OdorLock technology neutralizes odors instantly and continuously. Plus, LeakGuards help keep wetness away from sides even when experiencing heavy unexpected leaks. Always Discreet Boutique High-Rise is designed to make you feel uncompromisingly feminine wearing bladder leak protection.