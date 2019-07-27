Hover to Zoom
Always Discreet Maximum Protection Small/Medium Women’s Incontinence Underwear
19 ctUPC: 0003700088736
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
Say goodbye to bulky adult diapers and hello to a smooth and secure fit that looks like real underwear. With ALWAYS DISCREET Incontinence Underwear, you can walk with poise while wearing discreet, amazing protection. The super absorbent core turns liquid and odor to gel, so you feel dry and confident. And, the special side LeakGuard design helps stop leaks at the leg, where they happen most. The form-fitting design hugs your curves with a soft fabric, so you can feel comfortable and confident. And, they won't look bulky under your clothes either. Get incredible protection that's dry and not bulky.
- Absorbent incontinence underwear that always ships discreetly
- 360° FormFit design fits close to your body and smoothly under clothes, unlike bulky adult diapers
- Exclusive OdorLock Technology neutralizes odors instantly and continuously
- LeakGuards help keep wetness away from edges
- RapidDry protection helps lock away your heaviest bladder leaks or overactive bladder
- Super absorbent core turns liquid to gel, for dry protection
- FSA and HSA eligible