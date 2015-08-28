Always® Radiant Regular Absorbency Unscented Daily Panty Liners Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Always® Radiant Regular Absorbency Unscented Daily Panty Liners Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Always® Radiant Regular Absorbency Unscented Daily Panty Liners Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Always® Radiant Regular Absorbency Unscented Daily Panty Liners Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Always® Radiant Regular Absorbency Unscented Daily Panty Liners Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Always® Radiant Regular Absorbency Unscented Daily Panty Liners

48 ctUPC: 0003700092863
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19

Product Details

Stay fresh whatever your style. Always Radiant Daily Liners Regular provide you with up to 100% odor-free protection against daily discharge. These liners are especially designed to adapt to bikini panties so you can stay true to your style every day of the month.Plus, the Edge-2-Edge adhesive helps hold the pantiliner in place for dry protection. The Always Liners Fit sizing chart shows a range of liners for different shapes and needs so you can find your best fit.

Keep your style fresh - wear what you want and do what you want with Always Radiant Daily Liners.

  • Up to 100% odor-free protection so you can wear what you want
  • Designs and patterns of the liner and wrapper are inspired by the latest trends
  • Individually wrapped for protection that won't slow you down
  • Great for light-flow days, tampon back-up, and everyday clean-feeling
  • Always Radiant Daily Liners are unscented for protection that goes unnoticed
  • Edge to edge adhesive to move with you for amazing comfort
  • CleanGuard quilted core absorbs wetness