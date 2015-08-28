Hover to Zoom
Always® Radiant Regular Absorbency Unscented Daily Panty Liners
48 ctUPC: 0003700092863
Stay fresh whatever your style. Always Radiant Daily Liners Regular provide you with up to 100% odor-free protection against daily discharge. These liners are especially designed to adapt to bikini panties so you can stay true to your style every day of the month.Plus, the Edge-2-Edge adhesive helps hold the pantiliner in place for dry protection. The Always Liners Fit sizing chart shows a range of liners for different shapes and needs so you can find your best fit.
Keep your style fresh - wear what you want and do what you want with Always Radiant Daily Liners.
- Up to 100% odor-free protection so you can wear what you want
- Designs and patterns of the liner and wrapper are inspired by the latest trends
- Individually wrapped for protection that won't slow you down
- Great for light-flow days, tampon back-up, and everyday clean-feeling
- Always Radiant Daily Liners are unscented for protection that goes unnoticed
- Edge to edge adhesive to move with you for amazing comfort
- CleanGuard quilted core absorbs wetness