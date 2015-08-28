Stay fresh whatever your style. Always Radiant Daily Liners Regular provide you with up to 100% odor-free protection against daily discharge. These liners are especially designed to adapt to bikini panties so you can stay true to your style every day of the month.Plus, the Edge-2-Edge adhesive helps hold the pantiliner in place for dry protection. The Always Liners Fit sizing chart shows a range of liners for different shapes and needs so you can find your best fit.

Keep your style fresh - wear what you want and do what you want with Always Radiant Daily Liners.