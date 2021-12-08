Hover to Zoom
Amablu Gorgonzola Crumbles
5 ozUPC: 0082395881055
Located in DELI/BAKE
Product Details
AmaGorg Gorgonzola is handmade and then carefully aged in the historic sandstone cheese caves of Faribault, MN. Cave ageing provides an ideal environment for the development of blue veining in the cheese and contributes to its rich, clean, natural flavor.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium310mg13.48%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein6g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Milk, Salt, Cheese Culture, Enzymes, Select Penicillium Roqueforti
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
