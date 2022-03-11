Amadour Textured Cuff White Bath Towel Set Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Amadour Textured Cuff White Bath Towel Set Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Amadour Textured Cuff White Bath Towel Set Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Amadour Textured Cuff White Bath Towel Set

6 pcUPC: 0082232411894
Purchase Options

Product Details

Thick and absorbent solid towel accented with slanted piano key border. 2 ply combed cotton provides increased absorbency and added softness while the textured border adds a touch of style. Functional and decorative best describes this all white bath ensemble. Machine wash and tumble dry. 100% Cotton.

  • 2 Bath Towels 30 x 54 inches, 2 Hand Towels 16 x 28 inches, 2 Wash Cloths 12 x 12 inches
  • 2 Ply for ultimate absorbency
  • Combed cotton loops for extra durability and increased softness
  • Modified piano key cuff