Three simple ingredients: Jackfruit, Chili, Lime. Yep, that's it. Sticky, chewy, sweet - tastes like a fruit rollup, but made with just fruit and spices. Amazi Chili Lime Jackfruit Chews offer a kick of chili and a zing of zesty lime for a snack that is sure to liven your tastebuds. Beyond the bold taste and a texture that's like grown-up fruit roll-ups, these chewy treats are packed with antioxidants and fiber.