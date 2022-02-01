Hover to Zoom
AMAZI Ginger + Turmeric Jackfruit Chews
6 ct / 2.3 ozUPC: 1086000209571
Product Details
Three simple ingredients: Jackfruit, Ginger, Turmeric. Yep, that's it. Sticky, chewy, sweet - tastes like a fruit rollup, but made with just fruit and spices. Amazi Ginger Turmeric Jackfruit Chews balances warming and earthy notes for a snack that is as equally tasty as it is healthy. With a truly unique, bold flavor that’s like a cross between apple, banana, mango, and pineapple, these chewy treats are packed with natural antioxidants, fiber, and are an anti-inflammatory powerhouse.