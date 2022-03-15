Amazing Grass Chocolate Green Superfood Powder
Product Details
Amazing Grass Green SuperFood is a perfect blend of alkalizing greens, antioxidant rich whole food fruits and vegetables, immune boosting support herbs, and friendly pre & probiotics.* Our powder mixes so easily with water; you'll wonder how essential green nutrition could taste this good. A delicious chocolate drink powder to help you achieve your recommended 5 to 9 daily servings of fruits and vegetables.
- Probiotics and Enzymes to aid digestion*
- Complete raw food with powerful antioxidants
- Alkaline green plant foods balance acidic pH levels*
- Contains 70% Organic ingredients
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin A , Vitamin C , Vitamin K , Calcium , Iron , Sodium , Potassium , , Amazing Grass Antioxidant Blend : Organic Wheat Grass , Organic Alfalfa , Organic Barley Grass , Organic Broccoli , Organic Spinach , Organic Spirulina , Organic Chlorella . Amazing Grass Antioxidant Blend : Organic Carrot , Organic Acai , Organic Rose Hips , Organic Beet , Organic Maca , Organic Pineapple , Raspberry , Acerola Cherry Extract , Green Tea Extract , Cocoa Blend : Organic Cocoa , Natural Chocolate Flavoring , Redwood Cocoa , Organic Cacao , Efa Fiber Blend : Organic Flax Seed , Apple Pectin . Digestive Enzyme and Active Cultures : Fos ( Fructooligosaccharide , from : Chicory Root ) . Lactobacillus acidophilus , Protease , ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Amylase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Lipase ( Aspergillus Niger ) , Lactase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Cellulase ( Trichoderma Reesei ) Other Ingredients : Silica , Sea Salt , Peppermint
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More