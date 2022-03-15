Amazing Grass Green SuperFood is a perfect blend of alkalizing greens, antioxidant rich whole food fruits and vegetables, immune boosting support herbs, and friendly pre & probiotics.* Our powder mixes so easily with water; you'll wonder how essential green nutrition could taste this good. A delicious chocolate drink powder to help you achieve your recommended 5 to 9 daily servings of fruits and vegetables.

Probiotics and Enzymes to aid digestion*

Complete raw food with powerful antioxidants

Alkaline green plant foods balance acidic pH levels*

Contains 70% Organic ingredients

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.