Amazing Grass Chocolate Green Superfood Powder Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Amazing Grass Chocolate Green Superfood Powder Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Amazing Grass Chocolate Green Superfood Powder

15 ct / 0.28 ozUPC: 0082983593500
Purchase Options

Product Details

Amazing Grass Green SuperFood is a perfect blend of alkalizing greens, antioxidant rich whole food fruits and vegetables, immune boosting support herbs, and friendly pre & probiotics.* Our powder mixes so easily with water; you'll wonder how essential green nutrition could taste this good. A delicious chocolate drink powder to help you achieve your recommended 5 to 9 daily servings of fruits and vegetables.

  • Probiotics and Enzymes to aid digestion*
  • Complete raw food with powerful antioxidants
  • Alkaline green plant foods balance acidic pH levels*
  • Contains 70% Organic ingredients

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg3%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin A , Vitamin C , Vitamin K , Calcium , Iron , Sodium , Potassium , , Amazing Grass Antioxidant Blend : Organic Wheat Grass , Organic Alfalfa , Organic Barley Grass , Organic Broccoli , Organic Spinach , Organic Spirulina , Organic Chlorella . Amazing Grass Antioxidant Blend : Organic Carrot , Organic Acai , Organic Rose Hips , Organic Beet , Organic Maca , Organic Pineapple , Raspberry , Acerola Cherry Extract , Green Tea Extract , Cocoa Blend : Organic Cocoa , Natural Chocolate Flavoring , Redwood Cocoa , Organic Cacao , Efa Fiber Blend : Organic Flax Seed , Apple Pectin . Digestive Enzyme and Active Cultures : Fos ( Fructooligosaccharide , from : Chicory Root ) . Lactobacillus acidophilus , Protease , ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Amylase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Lipase ( Aspergillus Niger ) , Lactase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Cellulase ( Trichoderma Reesei ) Other Ingredients : Silica , Sea Salt , Peppermint

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More