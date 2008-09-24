Amazing Grass Green SuperFood®
Product Details
For those who want all the benefits of our Green SuperFood, but prefer to have an easy to swallow capsule. Our organic veggie capsules are convenient and break down fast so nutrients are absorbed quickly into your bloodstream. One serving gives you the antioxidant equivalent of 7 servings of fruits and vegetables and helps you hit your daily quota.
A full spectrum of alkalizing green superfoods, antioxidant rich fruits, and support herbs unite with Acai and Maca to provide a powerful dose of whole food nutrition. Complete with pre & pro biotics and digestive enzymes to ensure rapid nutrient absorption and healthy digestion.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin A ( as : Beta Carotene ) , Amazing Grass Green Food Blend : Organic Wheat Grass , Organic Barley Grass , Organic Alfalfa , Organic Spirulina , Organic Chlorella ( Cracked Cell-wall ) , Organic Broccoli , Organic Spinach , Amazing Grass Antioxidant Blend : Organic Maca , Organic Carrot , Organic Rose Hips , Organic Beet , Acerola Cherry Extract , Organic Acai , Green Tea Extract , Raspberry , Efa Fiber Blend : Organic Flax Seed , Apple Pectin , Digestive Enzyme and Active Culture Pre/probiotic Blend : Lactobacillus acidophilus , Protease ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Amylase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Lipase ( Aspergillus Niger ) , Lactase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Cellulase ( Trichoderma Reesei ) , Other Ingredients : 100% : Vegetarian Capsules ( Naturally Fermented Pullulan Fiber ) , Magnesium Stearate , Silica , Peppermint .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More