For those who want all the benefits of our Green SuperFood, but prefer to have an easy to swallow capsule. Our organic veggie capsules are convenient and break down fast so nutrients are absorbed quickly into your bloodstream. One serving gives you the antioxidant equivalent of 7 servings of fruits and vegetables and helps you hit your daily quota.

A full spectrum of alkalizing green superfoods, antioxidant rich fruits, and support herbs unite with Acai and Maca to provide a powerful dose of whole food nutrition. Complete with pre & pro biotics and digestive enzymes to ensure rapid nutrient absorption and healthy digestion.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin A ( as : Beta Carotene ) , Amazing Grass Green Food Blend : Organic Wheat Grass , Organic Barley Grass , Organic Alfalfa , Organic Spirulina , Organic Chlorella ( Cracked Cell-wall ) , Organic Broccoli , Organic Spinach , Amazing Grass Antioxidant Blend : Organic Maca , Organic Carrot , Organic Rose Hips , Organic Beet , Acerola Cherry Extract , Organic Acai , Green Tea Extract , Raspberry , Efa Fiber Blend : Organic Flax Seed , Apple Pectin , Digestive Enzyme and Active Culture Pre/probiotic Blend : Lactobacillus acidophilus , Protease ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Amylase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Lipase ( Aspergillus Niger ) , Lactase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Cellulase ( Trichoderma Reesei ) , Other Ingredients : 100% : Vegetarian Capsules ( Naturally Fermented Pullulan Fiber ) , Magnesium Stearate , Silica , Peppermint .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
