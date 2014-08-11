Amazing Grass Green SuperFood® Antioxidant Drink Powder Berry
Product Details
Antioxidants to the rescue! These superheroes of nutrition help support your body''s natural ability to neutralize free radicals. Their power is measured through a system called ORAC. Broccoli has 900 ORAC units per 3.5 oz serving and carrots have about 210 ORAC units. One scoop of ORAC Green SuperFood has a whopping 15,000 ORAC units. Give your body the defense it needs against free radicals with this irresistible tangy berry flavored drink powder.
- Supports overall health and wellness.
- Supports healthy immune and detoxification functions
- Includes a probiotic and enzyme blend to support digestive health
- Helps achieve recommended daily servings of fruits and veggies
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Amazing Grass Green Food Blend : Organic Wheat Grass , Organic Barley Grass , Organic Alfalfa Grass , Organic Spinach , Organic Spirulina , Organic Chlorella ( Cracked Cell-wall ) , Organic Broccoli . Amazing Grass Antioxidant Blend : Spectra ( Green Coffea Extract , Green Tea Leaf Extract , Broccoli Sprout , Onion Extract , Apple Extract , Tomato , Broccoli , Camu Camu , Acerola Cherry Extract , Acai Berry , Turmeric , Garlic , Basil , Oregano , Cinnamon , Carrot , Elderberry , Mangosteen , Blackcurrant Extract , Blueberry Extract , Sweet Cherry , Raspberry , Spinach , Chokeberry , Kale , Blackberry , Silicon Dioxide , Bilberry Extract , Brussels Sprout ) , Organic Rose Hips , Organic Pineapple , Organic Carrot , Acerola Cherry Extract , Organic Green Tea Leaf Extract , Organic Maca Root , Organic Acai Berry , Organic Beet Root and Organic Raspberry . Efa Fiber Blend : Organic Flax Seed , Organic Gum Acacia . Digestive Enzyme and Active Culture Pre/probiotic Blend : Fos ( Fructooligosaccharide ) Amylase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Protease ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Lipase ( Aspergillus Niger ) , Lactase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Cellulase ( Trichoderma Reesei ) , Lactobacillus acidophilus . Other Ingredients : Natural Flavors , Citric Acid , Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color , Organic Peppermint Leaf , Stevia Leaf Extract ( Reb A ) . Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.
