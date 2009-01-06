Ingredients

Amazing Grass Green Food Blend : Organic Wheat Grass , Organic Alfalfa , Organic Barley Grass , Organic Broccoli , Organic Spinach , Organic Spirulina , Organic Chlorella ( Cracked Cell-wall ) . Cocoa Blend : Organic Cocoa , Redwood Cocoa , Organic Cacao . Digestive Enzyme and Active Culture Pre/probiotic Blend : Fos ( Fructooligosaccharide ) Amylase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Protease ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Lipase ( Aspergillus Niger ) , Lactase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Cellulase ( Trichoderma Reesei ) , Lactobacillus acidophilus . Efa Fiber Blend : Organic Flax Seed , Apple Pectin . Amazing Grass Antioxidant Blend : Organic Carrot , Organic Acai Berry , Organic Rose Hips , Organic Beet Root , Organic Maca Root , Organic Pineapple , Raspberry , Acerola Cherry Extract , Green Tea Leaf Extract . Other Ingredients : Natural Flavor , Salt , Silica and Peppermint Leaf .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

