Amazing Grass Green SuperFood® Drink Powder Chocolate
Product Details
This thoughtfully crafted blend combines our alkalizing farm fresh greens and wholesome fruits and veggies with nutrient-rich superfoods plus cacao for an indulgently delicious way to feel amazing everyday.
- Wheat Grass • Spirulina • Spinach • Pineapple
- Barley Grass • Chlorella • Carrot • Acai
- Alfalfa • Broccoli • Beet • Maca
- Plus: Cacao & More...
The Amazing Grass Promise
We organically grow & harvest the most nutrient-rich greens on our family farm in Kansas & craft them with the highest quality plant-based ingredients curated from like-minded farmers around the world.
Honestly Grown. Thoughtfully Harvested. Simply enjoyed.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Amazing Grass Green Food Blend : Organic Wheat Grass , Organic Alfalfa , Organic Barley Grass , Organic Broccoli , Organic Spinach , Organic Spirulina , Organic Chlorella ( Cracked Cell-wall ) . Cocoa Blend : Organic Cocoa , Redwood Cocoa , Organic Cacao . Digestive Enzyme and Active Culture Pre/probiotic Blend : Fos ( Fructooligosaccharide ) Amylase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Protease ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Lipase ( Aspergillus Niger ) , Lactase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Cellulase ( Trichoderma Reesei ) , Lactobacillus acidophilus . Efa Fiber Blend : Organic Flax Seed , Apple Pectin . Amazing Grass Antioxidant Blend : Organic Carrot , Organic Acai Berry , Organic Rose Hips , Organic Beet Root , Organic Maca Root , Organic Pineapple , Raspberry , Acerola Cherry Extract , Green Tea Leaf Extract . Other Ingredients : Natural Flavor , Salt , Silica and Peppermint Leaf .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
